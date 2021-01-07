STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Women resettled in Perumbakkam say they're now less safe during natural calamities: Study

The aspects that saw a positive change after resettlement were improvement to their well being due to access to toilets (66.6% increase) followed by access to electricity and water supply

Published: 07th January 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements | express

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Married women in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in Perumbakkam believe there has been a 64% decrease in their safety during natural calamities after their resettlement, an academic study undertaken last month has found.

The study taken up by three students pursuing post graduation in social work (mental health) in the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM) surveyed 50 married women in the resettlement site in Perumbakkam in an attempt to assess how their lives have changed after resettlement. All of those surveyed were resettled within the last year.

“We chose to survey married women because gender plays a major role in creating inequalities and in our perspective, marriage furthers this inequality,” said Suma Perumal, one of the students who took up the study.

The women reported a 15% decrease in their physical safety after resettlement when compared to their earlier dwellings, mostly within the city limits, the study found. After being resettled, around 30% of the women felt they did not have a trusted network of friends and family that they did prior to resettlement.

There was also a 65% decrease in supportive networks of people who had been able to help them financially before resettlement. The study also noted a 23% decrease in the financial well being of those surveyed.

“However, we did notice that there were drastic improvements to impersonal relationships -- for instance, the residents knew whom to approach for any issues related to water or electricity, after resettlement,” Suma said.

The aspects that saw a positive change after resettlement were improvement to their well being due to access to toilets (66.6% increase) followed by access to electricity (40.5% increase) and water supply (13.5% increase). There was also a marked increase in the people who felt that with regular electricity supply, their physical strain had reduced after resettlement.

The study recommended social celebrations and gatherings to help people socialise and form lasting bonds with others in the community, apart from a telemental health portal for residents in the resettlement site.

“During the pandemic, there is an increased need for mental healthcare but the access to it is decreasing. The mental health helpline that is being suggested is aimed at providing basic counselling services and mental healthcare for those in need. This will help their mental well being,” said Sangeetha, another student who took up the survey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Perumbakkam
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp