STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Demand to reopen schools for classes 10, 12 grows

Public exams coming up but students have little or no lab training

Published: 08th January 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The chorus is rising for schools to reopen for classes 10 and 12, while parents of other students affirm that they would prefer online classes. Friday will be the last day for parents to submit feedback to the government on reopening schools for students of Classes 10 and 12 after the Pongal holidays.

While many parents are concerned about sending their wards back to school, they are also concerned about the upcoming public exams. Schools have been shut since last March, leaving students with limited or no hands-on training in laboratory work.

Further, students have had no experience physically writing tests and exams under a time constraint and external supervision this academic year. Private schools have lobbied for reopening for a few months now. Many schools said parents have refused to pay the full fee as teaching is being done remotely. Schools claim to have financial deficits.

KR Nandhakumar, leader of the Tamil Nadu Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association, said there was an overwhelming response asking for schools to be reopened. “How will students face the public exams without any training or idea about the syllabus?” he asked, and added that most parents are comfortable sending their wards to school.

“Students of private schools may be able to do exams online. But students from government and aided schools won’t be unable to afford this,” said a Class 10 maths teacher from a government school in Chennai. Since the State Board exams have always been uniform, it won’t be fair if exams are held online, he said, and added, “At least last year, we had internal assessments we could use to extrapolate for final scores. As we do not have them this year, physical exams may be the only option.”

S Arumainathan, president, Tamil Nadu Students Parents Welfare Association, told Express “With the new variant of Covid-19, the government is scared to take a quick decision. But parents are getting restless. The government should be fair to students of both government and private schools.”

PK Ilamaran, leader of the Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association, said the government should permit doubt-clearing sessions at least. He added that the government should also quickly announce the priority syllabus, based on which the public exam question paper would be set. “The government said 40 per cent of the syllabus will be slashed. We do not know which part will remain,” he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp