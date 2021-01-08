STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Doctors at ICH save one-year-old girl who swallowed iron tablets

The child from a village in Kallakurichi had consumed six iron tablets accidently on January 2.

Published: 08th January 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore, saved the life of a one-and-a-half year old girl who swallowed six iron tablets prescribed for her pregnant mother. The child was brought to the hospital from JIPMER in a serious condition, say doctors.

The child from a village in Kallakurichi had consumed six iron tablets accidently on January 2. The parents panicked and rushed the child to a private hospital in the village, then from there the girl was referred to Kallakurichi GH where the doctors carried out stomach wash and referred the patient to Villupuram Medical College Hospital, the treating doctors said.

Doctors further said that from there the patient was taken to JIPMER and then from there was brought to the Government Institute of Child Health, Egmore, in a serious condition. “When the child came to the hospital, her blood pressure was low, iron content in the blood was high and also had salt imbalance. Then the patient was shifted to ICU, where we gave her iron antidote drug.

After 36 hours, the iron level in blood reduced,” said Dr G Kumaravel, Assistant Professor, ICU, Institute of Child Health. Dr S Ezhilarasi, Director, Institute of Child Health said, iron poisoning can be fatal with high level of toxicity in the blood. The patients can experience internal bleeding, and also other organs would get affected. But luckily, the child didn’t reach that stage.

Dr Kumaravel said it can cause gastric problems and also lead to liver and kidney failures. The child reached the hospital on January 3. Kumaravel further said that many hospitals don’t stock deferoxamine, an iron antidote drug, as it is used rarely. The drug is usually given to patients with blood cancer during iron deposit in the body after blood transfusion.  “The patient is shifted from ICU to general ward on Thursday,” the Director said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp