Loan fraud: Four held for supplying SIM cards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers arrested four men, including two Chinese nationals for loan app fraud, the Enforcement Directorate took the men into custody for inquiry.

The CCB have arrested four more suspects in connection with the case. The accused were identified as S Manoj Kumar, S K Muthukumar, K Jagadeesh and A Sigasudhin. Among the four, Sigasudhin was territory sales manager of Vodafone and Jagadeesh was an agent.