Rains keep Chennai’s reservoirs filled to the brim

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city continued to receive rains on Thursday, reservoirs are brimming with the Public Works Department (PWD) releasing the excess water in phases. “We have been receiving an inflow of 2,500 cusecs at Chembarambakkam, of which 2,000 cusecs is being released.

The storage level is now at 3,446 TMC (94 per cent full). We are maintaining the water-level at 23 feet. However, the public need not worry about flooding, since the water is being released in phases,” said a PWD official.

More water may be released if rains continue. The reservoir received 43 mm rainfall till Thursday evening. Similarly, Red Hills has been receiving an inflow of over 200 cusecs, and 300 cusecs is being released. As on Thursday evening, the storage at the reservoir stood at 3,251 TMC, against its capacity of 3,300 TMC. The water level is being maintained at 21 feet.

Water release in other reservoirs is: 10 cusecs at Cholavaram, 2,000 cusecs at Poondi, and 60 cusecs at Veeranam. A flood alert has been issued to people in low-lying areas, including Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiyampedu, Thiruneermalai, Adyar, Vadakarai, Puzhal, Vadaperumbakkam, Manjampakkam, Manali and Sadayankuppam.

The city received 228.4 mm rainfall this month. In the next 24 hours, moderate to light showers are expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in south Tamil Nadu from January 9 to 11.