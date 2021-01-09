Fishers’ welfare more important than Marina beautification: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The welfare of fishermen and their human rights are more important than beautification of Marina Beach, orally observed the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Friday, while passing directions on the plea-- “Beautification can be carried out simultaneously but first preference is for fishermen welfare.”

The issue pertains to two petitions moved by Fishermen Care - a fishermen rights organisation seeking implementation of the Murari Committee recommendations on high sea fishing and to increase the allowance provided during fishing ban period.

However, the petitions were suo motu expanded by a division bench headed by Justice Vineeth Kothari who was recently transferred to Gujarat High Court, to regulate beach vendors and also the beautification of Marina and Loop Road. Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh on December 15 had also ordered for appointment of a retired HC judge to ensure transparency by scrutinising applications while allocating 900 shops to vendors.

During the hearing on Friday, counsel for the petitioner L P Maurya submitted that the main petitions are pending since 2015. The original prayers sought for are not being considered by the court but instead, beautification of Marina is being given priority, which is not of primary concern, he added. The bench said, “Beautification is very good aesthetically, but there are other compelling issues which we must not sacrifice, and we must not postpone to see a beautified area.

So, we will concentrate on the other aspect first before we concentrate on beautification.” The court also recorded demands raised by the reservation for disabled persons. The bench said, “All of us must be worried about the most vulnerable sections of the society. We have to give more representation to women and make life somewhat better and easier for people with other kinds of sexual orientation.” The court then adjourned the hearing after the Pongal holidays.