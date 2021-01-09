STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opening of phase-1 Chennai metro extension stretch to be delayed?

Officials said that the station construction was delayed in few stations and it is less likely for the nine-km stretch to begin operations by January end.

Construction works underway at Tiruvothiyur Metro station in North Chennai on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opening of the phase-1 Chennai Metro Rail extension corridor, which was expected to be opened by January end, could be delayed by a month.

A field visit along the stretch found that construction of most of the metro stations are yet to be completed and major works such as constructing sidewalls, escalators and elevators are yet to finish in some stations.

Officials said that the station construction was delayed in few stations and it is less likely for the nine-km stretch to begin operations by January end. On Friday, Industries Minister MC Sampath inspected the stretch from Washermenpet to Thiruvottiyur and he also travelled on the train, along with CMRL MD Pradeep Yadav and others. Officials also said that the final inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety would begin only after the stations are constructed.

