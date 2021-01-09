STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 800 kg of gutka products seized, five held

 An alert citizen helped Adyar District police arrest three men who were transporting banned gutka products in a mini truck on Wednesday.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An alert citizen helped Adyar District police arrest three men who were transporting banned gutka products in a mini truck on Wednesday. The helpline number (87544 01111) introduced by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar district, V Vikraman, to curb crime received a call that two men were supplying gutka products to petty shops in Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road.

A special team under inspector Ramasundaram rushed to the spot and stopped the mini truck loaded with the banned substance and arrested truck owner M Sahith Ali (35), Thangaraj (27) and Jaffar Ali (42). Over 775 kg of the banned products were seized and the men were remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, Flower Bazaar police conducted a vehicle check near Devaraja Mudali Street in Parrys Corner and nabbed two men who tried to flee after seeing the police. They were identified as B Mahesh Kumar Gupta (34) from Kondithope and H Kalith Singh (28) from Wall Tax Road. The Flower Bazaar police registered a case and seized over 61 kg of gutka products from them.

