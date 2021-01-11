Forced into prostitution, 10 rescued in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ten women who were forced into prostitution in three different parts of the city were rescued.

Four of them were rescued from a massage centre in Adyar, and Velmurugan (32) was arrested for allegedly forcing them into prostitution.

The police are on the lookout for the owner of the massage centre. In Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, two women were rescued from an apartment, and Venkatesan was arrested. In Virugambakkam, a team searched a house and rescued four women and arrested two persons. All 10 rescued women were sent to a government home.