Tata Crucible Campus Quiz goes online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Crucible Campus Quiz is back for a power-packed 17th edition. The registration for the exciting new virtual format of the quiz will be open until February 2, 2021.This quiz is conducted by the Tata Group every year, in order to provide a platform for college students across the country to showcase their knowledge.

Embracing the need of the hour, due to the ongoing pandemic, Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2020 was conducted online. The Campus edition too follows the same format and invites participation from individual students and not teams to facilitate ease of participation in the online version.

For quiz, the country has been divided into 24 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 24 online cluster finals.

The Winner from each of the cluster finals will then qualify for the Zonal Finals. Winners at the four Zonal Finals will directly qualify for the National Finals.

The runners-up from the four Zonal Finals will compete in a Wild Card Final, and 2 out of the 4 runners-up will then qualify for the National finals. In all, 6 Finalists will compete at the National Finals and the top scorer will be will be crowned the national champion and receive a grand prize of `2.5 lakh along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy.

To register and to know more about rules, eligibility and other updates, please visit www.tatacrucible.com.