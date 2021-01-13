STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bid to smuggle gold, foreign currency foiled

On personal examination of the ladies, US $11,000 was found wrapped with adhesive tape inside their underwear and US $6,200 (3,100 each) were recovered from handbags.

Image of gold bars used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs arrested one person and foiled bids to smuggle foreign currency and gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh. Based on a tip-off, Nouffar (28) of Ramanathapuram, Sabur Fathima (44) of Chennai and Thilsath (39) of Tiruchy, were intercepted at the departure terminal while they were proceeding towards security area to board a Dubai flight.

On examination of Nouffar’s backpack, a wallet was found from which US $2,800 were recovered and on further search 2,500 Saudi Riyals, 3,500 Euros and 4,000 Swiss Franc were found concealed in white paper inside, totally valued at Rs 8.86 lakh. He was arrested.

On personal examination of the ladies, US $11,000 was found wrapped with adhesive tape inside their underwear and US $6,200 (3,100 each) were recovered from handbags. A total of US $20,000, 2,500 Saudi Riyals, 3,500 Euros and 4,000 Swiss Franc, valued at Rs 21.30 lakh were seized under Customs Act r/w Foreign Exchange Management Regulations, 2015.

In another case, Mohamed Amsath (33) of Chennai who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at exit. On personal search, one gold paste bundle weighing  260 gm was recovered, which on extraction yielded 220 gm of gold valued Rs 11.25 lakh and same was seized under Customs Act.

Man hacked to death by gang
Chennai: A 24-year-old man was chased and hacked to death by a gang in Mogappair on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Pragadesheewaran, a resident of Anna Nagar West. The incident happened when he was returning home around 11.30 pm. The gang intercepted him on the Justice Rathinavel Pandian Road at Nerkundram and attacked him with billhooks and rods, said the police. Though the passersby helped the man reach Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, he died around noon on Tuesday, police sources said, adding that the motive was yet to be ascertained. JJ Nagar police have registered a case and a manhunt is on. ENS

Comments

