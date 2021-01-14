STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Abundant rainfall: Chennai’s groundwater levels rise after November

With Chennai receiving copious amounts of rainfall ever since the monsoon began, groundwater levels have again seen an improvement compared to November.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rain near Mount Road in Chennai on Tuesday (Express | R Satish Babu)

Image used for representation (Express | R Satish Babu)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai receiving copious amounts of rainfall ever since the monsoon began, groundwater levels have again seen an improvement compared to November. Promising enough drinking water for the next one year, sources from the Chennai Metro Water department said they will reduce purchase of water from Nemmeli and Minjur desalination plants for about three months. 

In December, groundwater level had improved by nearly one metre compared to November 2020, according to official data of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). 
Valasaravakkam zone saw the highest increase in groundwater table (0.80m). While ground water was available at a depth of 2.90m in November, it now stands at 2.56m.

Further, Perungudi and Kodambakkam zones, which usually witness water shortage in most summers, saw groundwater level rise by over half a metre. “One of the main reasons for this rise is rainfall due to the cyclones and the rains last week. This led to almost 100 per cent increase in reservoir-level compared to last year. We are expecting water in reservoirs to serve the city for over a year,” said an official from CMWSSB. However, groundwater continues to be at its lowest in Royapuram zone.

While in November, it was available at a depth of 4.89m, it is now available at 4.64m. Also, post last year’s drought, a lot of people had installed Rainwater Harvesting Systems in their apartments/homes in a bid to recharge groundwater. Owing to these factors, CMWSSB sources said purchase of water from Nemmeli and Minjur desalination plants will be reduced for a few months. Last year, CMWSSB bought 90 million litres of water from each desalination plant at a cost of `40 per 1,000 litres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
groundwater chennai Heavy rains
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre doesn't: Arvind Kejriwal
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
3 lakh healthcare workers in 2934 sites to get shot on Day 1 of vaccination drive
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp