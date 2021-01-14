Professor circulates fake marriage proof, held
Published: 14th January 2021 03:46 AM | Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:46 AM
CHENNAI: A 24-year-old assistant professor was arrested for allegedly spreading false rumours about his wedding with a female student and circulating a fake marriage certificate to back his claim. Ashok Nagar All-women Police arrested the man, an assistant professor of a private institution and resident of Iyyappanthangal, based on a complaint by a second year undergraduate student. He was remanded in judicial custody.