Three booked for brutally assaulting, killing dog

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three youngsters were booked for allegedly beating up and torturing a stray dog in Gerugambakkam locality. Police said that the animal succumbed to injuries and the three had been working in a small company in the neighbourhood.

Narrating the incident, complainant Sathyaraj said, “The stray dog (Katara) went missing on January 2. The next day, her cries were heard from a factory nearby, where she was found hidden with blood all over. She was alive when found.

We came to know that three employees in a drunken state with others, lured Katara inside with food, and thrashed her with an iron rod for hours after tying up her legs.” X-ray reports showed that the dog suffered multiple fractures in her jaws, hind legs, spine and head. Her eyeballs had blood clots, the complainant said. Police said that an investigation is on. Hashtag #justiceforkatara has been trending on Facebook.