Chennai to have more restored water bodies this year

So far, as many as 180 waterbodies have been restored by the Chennai Corporation; more being restored at good pace.

Published: 15th January 2021 07:38 PM

Ennore’s Thamarai Kulam restored by the Chennai Corporation recently.

Ennore's Thamarai Kulam restored by the Chennai Corporation recently.

By Omjasvin M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2021, Chennai may have more water bodies fully restored, brimming with fresh water. Presently, the civic body has restored as many as 180 water bodies and desilting work for about 20 more water bodies are in its final stages. 

As many as 20 waterbodies rejuvenated by the Chennai Corporation are at its final stages of restoration and may be fully completed by summer, say officials.

"Some of the lakes such as Thamarai Kulam in Ennore, which once was full of encroachments and sewage, is now almost restored into a beautiful state. We may also have a walking track here for people to come out in the evenings," a Corporation official said.

Officials are setting up walking pathways and planting trees around the lake as well.

Similarly, the civic body is also restoring the huge Sathangadu lake in Thiruvottriyur, which was in a neglected state till 2019. 

While the lake has been cordoned off and weeds are removed, the civic body is looking for some funding to move forward with the project. 

Officials said that for fully desilting the 77-acre-lake, it would cost at least around Rs 1 crore. "We are looking for CSR fundings and are approaching people. We are hopeful to complete the restoration by May," an official said. 

The civic body has also removed as many as 140 encroachments recently from the Alapakkam Lake while restoration work is gaining pace there. "Most of the encroachments are removed here. Desilting work is ongoing," the officials added.

Apart from this, the Villivakkam Eco Park is set to open soon while the civic body is also embarking on a project to set up an eco-park in Anai Eri in Pallakaranai.

On the other hand, restoration works at the Sembakkam, Chitlapakkam, Medvakkam and Thiruneermalai lakes too are on-going by the Public Works Department.

"Works at the Chitlapakkam lake funded from the Rs 25 crore assistance by the CM is almost at its final stages. We have fully made out the bunds and desilting too is over,” said a PWD official.

Similarly, Medvakkam lake which is infested by weed plants would also be fully restored by July, added the official.

Comments

