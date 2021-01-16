A confluence of tunes from a children’s choir

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 40-odd rectangles on the screen, with people clad in hues of yellow pop up. In a matter of seconds, we hear their mellifluous voices render Aakash Ganga Surya Chandra Tara, a Gujarati song, in unison, tucking us away into a meditative state. “We shot this video in July 2020 amid the pandemic for Interkultur’s (organiser of World Choir Games) Virtual Choir Video Award Competition. We were the only choir group to represent India in this virtual choir games and it was a prestigious affair.

I am incredibly thankful to all the 40-odd singers who took part in it, amid such a trying time,” shares vocalist Sudha Raja, founder of Sargam, a decade-old choir. Over the last ten months, the musical ensemble with over 100-members has been tapping on digital platforms to learn and perform in virtual events. “We also performed at Lalgudi Trust’s digital tribute to commemorate Lalgudi Jayaraman’s 90th birth anniversary,” says Sudha, giving a peek into how the troupe supplemented their love for the stage and the arts while being rendered indoors.

Preparing for their performance at Phoenix MarketCity (PMC) today, Sudha elaborates on how they plan to ring in their first big live performance in 10 months. “Since the choir’s inception in 2011, we have been practising every weekend at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mylapore. On any given day, the hall will be filled with 75 to 120 choralists.

When the lockdown was announced, such physical meetings had to be paused. We took to digital platforms to practise. However, earlier last week, when we all met for the first time in over nine months to rehearse for PMC’s programme, there was a surge of energy and positivity. We were all glad to get together and rehearse with each other again!” she enthuses.

Under the blue skies of Sargam’s office terrace, the choir has been practising a line-up of songs, which will be a mix of peppy numbers with folksy flavours. “We specialise in songs on national integration, nature, world peace in 14 Indian languages, devotional songs, bhajans and sacred hymns in the Tamil language. This time, since the programme is in line with the Pongal festivities we wanted to add folk elements too.

Songs that promote secularism, three to four tracks in the Tamil language and Humko mann ki shakti dena, a song relevant and reflective of the current situation, choralised by me, will be performed,” she shares. The performance will also feature the choir’s new offshoot, Sargam Unplugged, a band comprising youngsters, which will explore and present film songs on national integration.

“This year, besides the concerts — both digital and physical that come our way, based on the virus situation, I am looking to restart in-person rehearsals so that there can be more interactions, performances and learning,” she notes.

Sargam Choir will perform today, 6.30 pm at Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery. For details, visit: sargamchoir.com