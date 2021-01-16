STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Covaxin preferred over Covishield by vaccine recipients at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

Dr Manoj Murhekar, Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was one of the beneficiaries to receive the indigenously developed Covaxin

Published: 16th January 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Covaxin

The recipients of Covaxin filled the consent form before taking the jab. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: More recipients opted for the homegrown Covaxin over Covishield at the COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

Dr Manoj Murhekar, Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was one of the beneficiaries to receive the indigenously developed vaccine candidate Covaxin at the RGGGH COVID-19 vaccination centre. He took the vaccine along with his team, Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, RGGGH and other healthcare providers.

The recipients of Covaxin filled the consent form before taking the jab. The Union Health Minister gave emergency use approval for Covaxin for which phase 3 trials are going on during which the efficacy of the vaccine will be known.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Murhekar said, "The phase 2 trials of Covaxin showed that it produces good antibodies. The T-cell response is also good. The Drugs Controller General of India gave approval only after studying the data. Only the phase 3 trials to know the efficacy are pending and the results will be out in a few weeks. Moreover, Covaxin is developed from the killed virus and it is safe."

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami launches statewide COVID-19 vaccination drive in Madurai

"Covishield is also good. But we want to tell people that Covaxin is also safe," said Dr Murhekar, adding that there was no pressure from anyone to choose Covaxin and it was entirely voluntary.

Meanwhile, Dr N Gopalakrishnan, Director, Institute of Nephrology, RGGGH, says everyone should not choose the same vaccine and recipients should also make use of other available vaccines so that more people get it and there is no shortage.

"Vaccines developed from the killed virus will have lesser side effects. So, I chose the vaccine. We also want to dispel the myths that taking vaccine is not safe. While taking the vaccine, people should also think about its availability and decide accordingly so that more people will be benefited," said Gopalakrishnan.

Dr Theranirajan, who also took Covaxin, said he did so to allay any fears over it. "In fact after I took it, a few directors of various departments in the hospital, professors and others took Covaxin and more people came forward and registered for it. Covaxin received 52 registrations on the day while Covishield got 30."

The RGGGH has two COVID-19 vaccination centres -- one for Covishield and the other for Covaxin.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Sudha Seshayyan took the Covishield vaccine at the RGGGH.

Lab technicians, nurses and doctors were among the recipients who took Covaxin at the centre. The health department is administering the vaccine intramuscularly on the left hand.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Tamil Nadu with the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy launching the campaign in Madurai on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu had received 5,36,500 doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin from the Union Health Ministry for the country's largest immunisation drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Rajiv Gandhi Hospital RGGGH COVID-19 coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp