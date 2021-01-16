Pick Covishield, TNGDA advises doctors
Points out that the results of Phase 3 trials of Covaxin have not yet been released, Issues recommendation after consulting specialists; tells infectees to recover first
Published: 16th January 2021 05:37 AM | Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:37 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) has recommended that doctors take the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly Covishield, as the results of the Phase 3 trials of Covaxin are not yet out. The recommendation was made after consulting three specialists, as TNGDA members had expressed concern over the vaccine. The association submitted its recommendation to the State Executive Committee on Thursday.
The specialists advised that all doctors and healthcare workers take the vaccine as they are at a high risk of contracting Covid-19, a summary of the TNGDA’s recommendations said. As for which vaccine to prefer — Covishield or Covaxin — the specialists suggested that Covaxin may be preferred only after the Phase 3 results are out. They further highlighted their recommendation that all practitioners and general practitioners receive the vaccine.
“All practising doctors to go for vaccination. Insist on Covishield till the Covaxin Phase 3 results are out,” the recommendation stated. On the fear of serious complications related to receiving the Covid vaccine, the specialists said the vaccines available are rewards of science, commitment and necessity. “Let us be wiser and utilise the rewards,” they stated.
Regarding people who have Covid-19, the specialists advised that they wait to recover, and then take the vaccine 30-45 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, when they completely recover from any serious Covid-19 sequelae. Dr K Senthil, TNGDA president, said, “Yes, TNGDA recommends Covishield vaccine, but if Covaxin is offered, it depends on the individual whether to take it or not.”
Vaccine watch
As the country gears up for the Covid vaccination drive, here’s a look at how things stand in different parts of TN
1. Villupuram
4 vaccination centres
- Mundiyambakkam GH l Villupuram GH l Radhapuram PHC l Siruvanthadu PHCHealth Secy J Radhakrishnan inspected Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital
2. Coimbatore
Centres reduced from 10 to 4
- Coimbatore Medical College Hospital l Government Pollachi Headquarters Hospital l Government Mettupalayam Hospital l Nallattipalayam PHC
Director of Public Health (Officer on Special Duty) P Vadivelan visited inspected vaccination centres
56,000 healthcare workers to be inoculated in Phase 1
155 doses to be given to army, air force officers
3. Tirupur
4 vaccination centres
- Government Tirupur Medical College Hospital l Udumalai GH l Dharapuram GH l Perumanallur PHC
Animal Husbandry Minister
Udumalai K Radhakrishnan likely to inaugurate vaccination drive at Government Udumalai Hospital
16,640 healthcare workers to receive vaccine
4. Dharmapuri
4 centres
- Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital
- Harur GH l Pennagaram GH
- Morappur PHC Deputy director of health services (DDHS) PR Gemini inspected vaccination centres
11,800 doses received
5. Krishnagiri
3 vaccination centres set up
DDHS and Govindhan inspected vaccination centres
11,500 doses received
6. Erode
5 vaccination centres
- Erode GH l Gobichettipalayam GH
- Erode Government Medical College and Hospital l Bhavani GH l Siruvalur PHC
13,800 doses allotted
7. Virudhunagar
7 vaccination centres
- Virudhunagar GH l Aruppukottai GH
- M Reddiapatti PHC l Sivakasi GH
- M Pudhupatti PHC l Kunnur PHC
- Rajapalayam GH
9,000 out of 12,000 health workers expressed willingness for the vaccine
9,720 doses received
8. Tirunelveli
2 vaccination centres
- Tirunelveli Medical College Super Speciality Hospital l Reddiyarpatti PHC
9. Tenkasi
4 vaccination centres
- Govt Tenkasi Hospital l Government Sankarankovil Hospital l Pavoorchatram PHC l Chokkampatti PHC
10. Pudukkottai
- Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar visited vaccination centre at Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital