Pick Covishield, TNGDA advises doctors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) has recommended that doctors take the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly Covishield, as the results of the Phase 3 trials of Covaxin are not yet out. The recommendation was made after consulting three specialists, as TNGDA members had expressed concern over the vaccine. The association submitted its recommendation to the State Executive Committee on Thursday.

The specialists advised that all doctors and healthcare workers take the vaccine as they are at a high risk of contracting Covid-19, a summary of the TNGDA’s recommendations said. As for which vaccine to prefer — Covishield or Covaxin — the specialists suggested that Covaxin may be preferred only after the Phase 3 results are out. They further highlighted their recommendation that all practitioners and general practitioners receive the vaccine.

“All practising doctors to go for vaccination. Insist on Covishield till the Covaxin Phase 3 results are out,” the recommendation stated. On the fear of serious complications related to receiving the Covid vaccine, the specialists said the vaccines available are rewards of science, commitment and necessity. “Let us be wiser and utilise the rewards,” they stated.

Regarding people who have Covid-19, the specialists advised that they wait to recover, and then take the vaccine 30-45 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, when they completely recover from any serious Covid-19 sequelae. Dr K Senthil, TNGDA president, said, “Yes, TNGDA recommends Covishield vaccine, but if Covaxin is offered, it depends on the individual whether to take it or not.”

Vaccine watch

As the country gears up for the Covid vaccination drive, here’s a look at how things stand in different parts of TN

1. Villupuram

4 vaccination centres

Mundiyambakkam GH l Villupuram GH l Radhapuram PHC l Siruvanthadu PHCHealth Secy J Radhakrishnan inspected Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital

2. Coimbatore

Centres reduced from 10 to 4

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital l Government Pollachi Headquarters Hospital l Government Mettupalayam Hospital l Nallattipalayam PHC

Director of Public Health (Officer on Special Duty) P Vadivelan visited inspected vaccination centres

56,000 healthcare workers to be inoculated in Phase 1

155 doses to be given to army, air force officers

3. Tirupur

4 vaccination centres

Government Tirupur Medical College Hospital l Udumalai GH l Dharapuram GH l Perumanallur PHC

Animal Husbandry Minister

Udumalai K Radhakrishnan likely to inaugurate vaccination drive at Government Udumalai Hospital

16,640 healthcare workers to receive vaccine

4. Dharmapuri

4 centres

Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital

Harur GH l Pennagaram GH

Morappur PHC Deputy director of health services (DDHS) PR Gemini inspected vaccination centres

11,800 doses received

5. Krishnagiri

3 vaccination centres set up

DDHS and Govindhan inspected vaccination centres

11,500 doses received

6. Erode

5 vaccination centres

Erode GH l Gobichettipalayam GH

Erode Government Medical College and Hospital l Bhavani GH l Siruvalur PHC

13,800 doses allotted

7. Virudhunagar

7 vaccination centres

Virudhunagar GH l Aruppukottai GH

M Reddiapatti PHC l Sivakasi GH

M Pudhupatti PHC l Kunnur PHC

Rajapalayam GH

9,000 out of 12,000 health workers expressed willingness for the vaccine

9,720 doses received

8. Tirunelveli

2 vaccination centres

Tirunelveli Medical College Super Speciality Hospital l Reddiyarpatti PHC

9. Tenkasi

4 vaccination centres

Govt Tenkasi Hospital l Government Sankarankovil Hospital l Pavoorchatram PHC l Chokkampatti PHC

10. Pudukkottai