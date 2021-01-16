Praying for prosperity in a pandemic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Picking out the Pongal paanai, preparing for jallikattu, stocking up on manjal kizhangu, bringing out the colours for kolam and matching the kummi steps with your friends and family on folk music — the festival of harvest is incomplete without these elements. TNIE lensmen zoom into Pongal celebrations across Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Puducherry