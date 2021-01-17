STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Putheri restoration disrupted after private parties claim ownership of 'lake bed'

After heaps of garbage was dumped overnight into the lake bed, now a few individuals are claiming ownership over about 2000 sq ft of land at the spot.

Published: 17th January 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Hitachi

Regional Director of Municipal Administration inspects the lake on Jan 11 and urges the Municipality to restore it. (Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a turn of events, the restoration of Putheri Lake in Pallavaram, where heaps of garbage was dumped last month, hit a roadblock after a group of people thronged the lake area, in protest, claiming ownership of a part of the "lake bed".

On January 11, a group of about 10 people, aged between 20 to 35, protested at the lake bed and urged the Municipality officials to not go forward with the restoration as it was their land. Only earlier that day, the Regional Director of Municipal Administration (RDMA) Mujibur Rahman visited the lake to inspect the restoration work and expand the lake by desilting. This was after overnight heaps of garbage was dumped into a portion of the lake. Officials said that the RDMA had also contacted the Revenue Department, requesting them to survey the lake.

The group of protesters had produced to the Municipality a land-deed document, allegedly obtained by illegal means, which says they own 2,182 square feet of the lake area. Since then, the restoration work has been stopped.

However, activists immediately took up the issue and retrieved documents of the lake's survey number and the survey number of lake-bed land owned by the persons. According to the documents accessed by TNIE, the lake's survey number is 273, and the land records map also shows the same, showing the huge lake at the survey number of 273.

Similarly, the land-deed documents retrieved from the private persons, showed a survey number 273/6, which actually has been carved out from the lake only in July 2020, during the pandemic. TNIE could not contact these individuals for comment.

Activists said that till the date the garbage was dumped, this has been a lake and nobody had come to claim ownership of this land. "Suddenly now, few persons are coming with land documents which have a sub-classification of the lake's survey number," they said."How can the lake's survey number be sub-classified and be given to private persons? The survey number 273 fully belongs to Putheri and it cannot be sub-classified as it is a waterbody," said David Manohar of Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO.

Manohar raised this issue with the RDMA, who responded, saying that there was little he could do as the persons had a land deed. "The patta has to be cancelled through the revenue department," the RDMA had replied. The group of persons apart from disrupting the restoration, have also fixed metal poles to classify "their land" and have set up an underground pipe connection, which appears to be a bore-well.

When contacted by Express, Ravichandran, Revenue Divisional Officer of Tambaram under which the Pallavaram Municipality falls, said the RDO would survey the lake-land again and cancel the land-deed of the private persons if it is found inside the lake.

"We have been following this up and there could be some errors while allotting patta to them. We will survey the lake during the coming working days and patta will be cancelled if land is found inside the lake," he said.

Due to this disruption, the Municipality has temporarily stopped the lake restoration work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Putheri lake Pallavaram lake bed
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp