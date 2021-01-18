Over 3,000 get the jab in Tamil Nadu on Day 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the second day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, 3,030 healthcare workers took the jab in the State, compared to 2,783 on Saturday. Among the 3,030, a majority of 2,847 received Covishield, while 183 received Covaxin, according to the Health department.

On Sunday, the number of Covishield vaccination centres in the State was reduced from 160 to 158. People were vaccinated at 164 centres, compared to 166 on Saturday. There were no takers for the vaccine in Aranthangi and Perambalur Health Unit Districts (HUD). The Aranthangi HUD site has the capacity to vaccinate 300 people per day, and the Perambalur HUD site has a capacity of 98.

In Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Ramanthapuram and Tiruvannamalai districts, less than 10 people received the vaccine. Meanwhile, at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital, no one received Covaxin.

At the 12 centres in Chennai, 438 people were vaccinated. Among them, 402 received Covishield and 36 received Covaxin.

Meanwhile, the Health department instructed government institutions to also vaccinate healthcare providers who didn’t pre-register on the CoWIN portal. Officials of the department are working to motivate healthcare workers to take the vaccine, as many of them are hesitant. The norms for pre-registration to get the vaccine have been relaxed.

“We have been instructed to vaccinate all staff on campus — even those who didn’t pre-register. We have been told to register their names on the CoWIN portal after they are vaccinated,” said a senior doctor at a government medical college hospital. Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar visited the Government Royapettah Hospital on Sunday and inspected the vaccination drive.

A senior doctor at the hospital said the management of the institute had been encouraging staff to get vaccinated, and after this, 18 people, including lab technicians, nurses, and security staff, took the jab on Sunday.