STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Private tankers in Chennai brazenly dump sewage into storm water drains in broad daylight

Activists who spotted the tankers said they were dumping sewage by hiding the outlet pipes with sheets. Pictures showed that all three belonged to the same owner -- P Saravana Transport.

Published: 18th January 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

A private sewage tanker driver watches as the sewage is being let off into the storm water drain alongside AH-45 near AGS Dental College (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private tanker lorries continue to brazenly dispose of raw sewage in storm water drains alongside highways in Chennai and its suburbs.

On Sunday, three private tankers were spotted disposing of raw sewage in the drains alongside the AH-45 highway near the AGS Dental College, next to Maduravoyal.

Activists who spotted the tankers said all three were dumping it by hiding the outlet pipes through sheets.

"Due to this method, no fast moving vehicles on the highways would spot this at first sight. This open dumping of sewage into drains has become a growing concern," said activist V Pughalvendhan, who spotted this first.

Pughalvendhan said that most of these tankers dispose of waste from the nearby apartment complexes.

Visuals showed that even though most of the storm water drains are closed on the stretch, the lorry drivers have identified exact spots where the drains are open to dump the sewage.

Pictures showed that all three tankers spotted dumping the sewage belonged to the same owner -- P Saravana Transport.

When Express rang up the phone numbers, pasted on the lorry, a man named P Mohan, who claimed to be part of the transport company, said they do not dump sewage in the open.

However, when this reporter said there are visuals of the act, he immediately said the driver must have erred and they would question him.

"Since the sewage dumping station must have been far, the driver must have erred by dumping it in open. We will question him for the act," he said.

However, activists said that the drivers need to pay at least Rs 450 at the sewage pumping station and to avoid that, they dump it in the open. "Recently also they protested the hike of sewage discharge charges at the pumping stations," said Pughalvendhan.

In 2018, Express had reported that as many as 1,500 private sewage tankers had protested against the Metro Water Board's decision to increase the price of sewage discharge from 100 to 250. Presently, the tanker owners pay Rs 450.

This has also resulted in tanker owners overcharging residents by as much as Rs 1000 for collecting sewage.

Express tried to reach the Municipal Administration Secretary Harmander Singh but he did not respond.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Storm water drains Private tankers
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp