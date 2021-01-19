STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cancer Institute, Adyar Chairperson Dr V Shanta passes away

The senior oncologist is said to have suffered a massive heart attack on Monday night.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 03:09 PM

Dr V Shanta

People pay respect to Dr V Shanta, senior oncologist and Chairman of Cancer Institute at Adyar in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Padma Vibhushan Dr V Shanta, Chairperson, Cancer Institute (WIA) Adyar died on Monday, hospital sources said.

The senior oncologist is said to have suffered a massive heart attack on Monday night. Official sources in the hospital said that Dr Shanta complained of mild discomfort on Monday evening. She was rushed to Apollo Hospital after she developed breathing difficulty.  

"But the treatment didn't help, and she passed away at 3.35 am," the source said.

She is renowned for her service in the field of cancer care. 

Her body has been moved to the old building cancer Institute in Gandhi Nagar. Dr Shanta will be laid to rest in Besant Nagar at 4.30 pm. 

Born on March 11, 1927, Dr Shanta dedicated her life for a cancer cure, prevention, and research in the field. She was born into a distinguished family that included two Nobel Laureates CV Raman and C Chandrasekar. 

The senior oncologists won several awards for her work including Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan, and Magsaysay award. She has been associated with the Cancer Institute since 1995. 

Dr Shanta completed her MBBS in Madras Medical College, Chennai, in 1949, and she did DGO in 1952 and MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 1955.

Dr Shanta joined the Cancer Institute, which was established in 1954 by the Women's Indian Association Cancer Relief Fund, in 1955 as a resident medical officer. She preferred joining the Institute in preference to Associate Surgeon's post in the Women and children's Hospital to which she was selected by the Madras Public Service Commission. 

Her medical life of over 60 years was dedicated to cancer care.

She played an important role along with Dr Krishnamurthi in the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer center of National and International Stature.

She was responsible for recognition and practice of Medical Oncology as a speciality and the creation of a separate Medical Oncology division at the Institute, the first of it's kind in the Country.

She was on the World Health Organisation (WHO) Advisory Committee on cancer till 2005.

