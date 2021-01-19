Public hearing on Kattupalli Port expansion by Adani postponed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The public hearing for the revised master plan development of Kattupalli Port proposed by the Adani owned Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited (MIDPL) has been postponed, announced Tiruvallur district collector P Ponniah on Tuesday evening.

The event was scheduled to be held at 11 am on January 22 in Bhagavaan Mahaveer Auditorium of Shree Chandraprabhu Jain College in Minjur.

As a large number of people were expected to gather at the venue leading to a potential COVID-19 health hazard, the public hearing would be conducted on a later date which will be intimated in due course, said the district collector.

However, official sources told The New Indian Express that the state government has taken cognizance of growing public opposition against the project and feared that the issue would take political colour with almost all opposition parties issuing statements calling for the government's intervention.