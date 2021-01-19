STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Public hearing on Kattupalli Port expansion by Adani postponed

Official sources told The New Indian Express that the state government has taken cognizance of growing public opposition against the project and feared that the issue would take political colour

Published: 19th January 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kattupalli Port

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The public hearing for the revised master plan development of Kattupalli Port proposed by the Adani owned Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited (MIDPL) has been postponed, announced Tiruvallur district collector P Ponniah on Tuesday evening.  

The event was scheduled to be held at 11 am on January 22 in Bhagavaan Mahaveer Auditorium of Shree Chandraprabhu Jain College in Minjur.

ALSO READ: Villagers demand change of venue for public hearing on Adani expansion of Kattupalli Port

As a large number of people were expected to gather at the venue leading to a potential COVID-19 health hazard, the public hearing would be conducted on a later date which will be intimated in due course, said the district collector.

However, official sources told The New Indian Express that the state government has taken cognizance of growing public opposition against the project and feared that the issue would take political colour with almost all opposition parties issuing statements calling for the government's intervention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kattupalli Port chennai Adani
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp