Concocting remedies

With the coronavirus putting the focus on immunity-building, herbal spices have found their way back in Indian kitchens.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: Debadatta Mallick

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last April, a special scheme called Aarokyam was launched as part of the State government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Kapasura kudineer and nilavembu kudineer — Siddha decoctions made of many herbs — were distributed in large quantities to boost immunity against COVID-19.

It was a wake-up call to revive many humble home-brewed concoctions, once prepared by our grandmothers. Consequently, this shift to traditional medicine propelled the demand for spices such as holy basil, ajwain, sukku, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, fenugreek, cumin, pepper, and more, globally.

To an extent where an ASSOCHAM dipstick study in June 2020 shows that spices exported from India rose by 34 per cent in domestic currency. Nine months down, while vaccines for the virus are yet to reach most of our hands, M Rani, a home chef and Ayurvedic massage therapist with 23 years of experience, suggests ten kashayam recipes from locally available herbs that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

For cold and cough

Ingredients
Sukku (dry ginger): 1/2 tsp, Pepper: 1/2 tsp,
Cinnamon: 1/2 piece, Ginger: one small piece,
Turmeric: 1 pinch, Water: 1 1/2 cup

Method

  • Add all the ingredients in water.
  • Boil till the water reduces to half the measure.
  • Filter the mixture and store it in a container.
  • Consume one spoon of it three times a day morning, noon, evening for three days.

For sinusitis

Ingredients
Karpooravali
leaves: 5,
Pepper: 5,
Tulsi leaves: 10,
Turmeric: 1pinch,
Water: 1 1/2 cup water

Method

  • Add the leaves and crushed pepper to water and boil.
  • Add turmeric.
  • Boil the water until the leaves shrink to half the glass.
  • Consume one spoon of it three times a day — morning, noon, evening — for three days.

For cold-related ailments

Ingredients
Chitharathai leaves: 5,
Athimathuram leaves: 5,
Betel leaves: 5,
Karpooravalli leaves: 5,
Tulsi leaves: 5, Turmeric: 1/4 tsp, Pepper: 5, Cumin: 1/2 tsp, Water: 1 1/2 cup

Method

  • Add all the leaves, turmeric, crushed pepper and cumin to a vessel filled with water as per suggested measurements.
  • Heat the water.
  • Add all the ingredients and boil for five minutes.
  • Filter the mix and store it in a container.
  • Drink instantly and you will find relief.

For gastric problems

Ingredients
Hing: 1/2 tsp, Water:
one glass

Method

  • Add hing to boiling water and drink for immediate relief.

Spice it up

  • A jwain has antiinflammatory effects and prevents cold.
  • Cumin contains antioxidants, lowers cholesterol and aids in weight loss.
  • Dry ginger reduces cold, lowers cholesterol and menstrual pain.
  • Turmeric has antiinflammatory properties and reduces coldrelated ailments.
  • Pepper has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
  • Cinnamon has antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Leaf lessons

  • Thoothuvalai fights fever and common cold.
  • Nochi fights headache and sinusitis.
  • Chithirathai fights all forms of cold and cough.
  • Betel is nutrient-rich.
  • A thimathuram is rich in antioxidants and antimicrobial properties.
  • Tulsi relieves asthma, bronchitis and congestion.
  • Karpooravali clears the respiratory tract.

For chest congestion

Ingredients
Kuppaimeni leaves: 50
g, Chilli: 1, Onion: 1/2,
Tomato: 1/2, Pepper: 4,
Salt a pinch, Cumin: 1/4 tsp, Water: 1 1/2 cup

Method

  • Wash the leaves and boil them.
  • Add ginger, onion, chilli, ginger, tomato, pepper, cumin and garlic to the mix.
  • Let the mix cool down a bit. Then, grind it in a mixer.
  • Filter and store in a container.
  • Consume once or twice a week.

For indigestion

Ingredients
Cumin: 50 g,
Ajwain: 1 tsp,
Palm jaggery to taste

Method

  • Roast cumin and ajwain in a pan. Grind them in a mixer once it cools down a bit.
  • Add a teaspoon of palm jaggery for sweetness.
  • Consume for immediate relief.

For chest congestion

Ingredients
Nochi leaves: 10, Ginger: a
small piece, Garlic: 5
cloves, Turmeric: a pinch,
Pepper: 5, Water: 1 1/2 cup

Method

  • Wash and crush the leaves.
  • Add ginger, garlic and pepper.
  • Add them all in water and boil till the water reduces to half a glass.
  • Consume one spoon of it three times a day morning, noon, evening for three days.

With the coronavirus putting the focus on immunity-building, herbal spices have found their way back in Indian kitchens. Ayurvedic massage therapist M Rani tells us how to put them to the best use in the form of home-brewed kashayams.

