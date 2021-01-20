Mix of gratitude and grief as patients recall their experiences with Dr V Shanta

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For B Bhuvaneshwari, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and treated successfully, the news about the demise of her beloved doctor V Shanta, chairperson, Cancer Institute (WIA), was unbearable. She rushed to Chennai from Mayiladurai to have one last glimpse of her doctor on Tuesday.

Like Bhuvaneshwari, several people who recovered from cancer queued up at the old building of the Cancer Institute in Gandhi Nagar, where Dr Shanta’s mortal remains were kept.

“I couldn’t speak. This news was too much for me to digest. I don’t know how things are going to be at the institute now for patients like me. She understands what patient are going to ask, and answers even before they do. Whenever I visited her for a review, she called me by name and asked, ‘how are you, ma?’ I am alive today because of her,” said Bhuvaneshwari.

An inconsolable Bhuvaneshwari, who was diagnosed with stage-3 breast cancer in 2016, added that even in February, when she visited Dr Shanta, the latter inquired about her health. Another life Dr Shanta saved is that of A Sharfudeen, who had throat cancer. Sharfudeen now speaks with a battery-operated device. “I am alive because of madam. Everyone had easy access to her. Her care and compassion towards patients would cure half the disease. She treated everyone equally,” asserted Sharfudeen, who had also come to pay homage to Dr Shanta.

“Her caring touch and affectionate words differentiated her from others. I used to tell everyone she is God-sent. When I first met her, I was impressed with the way she noted every detail about patients. I underwent a surgery here and am now fine, but continue to visit this institute for regular check ups. Her demise is a great loss for cancer patients,” said Roy, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018.

Among those who paid their respects to Dr Shanta at the institute was a man who had never met her. His 12-year-old is being treated at the institute. “I couldn’t afford my daughter’s cancer treatment anywhere else... I came here because I heard the person who was instrumental for my child to receive affordable cancer care is no more.”