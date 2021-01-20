NDMA begins training for AAI stafff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport, in collaboration with NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), has launched a three-day training on CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) emergency management for Airport Authority of India (AAI) staff and its stakeholders on Tuesday.

GVV Sarma, member secretary, NDMA, inaugurated the programme in the presence of CV Deepak, airport director, Chennai, KVK Sriram, deputy inspector general, CISF, the senior officials of AAI, and the TN Fire and Rescue Services.

Sarma, while delivering the inaugural address, stressed on the importance of effective disaster response based on immaculate theoretical and practical know-how and ways of communicating to the media and the public.