SIMS hospital to vaccinate 1,500 healthcare workers

Published: 20th January 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan inaugurating the vaccination drive at SIMS hospital, Vadapalani in Chennai, on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The SIMS hospitals (SRM institutes for Medical Science) in Vadapalani would  soon be vaccinating 1500 healthcare and frontline workers with the Covishield, free of cost. Addressing reporters after inaugurating the vaccination drive, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that building trust and confidence to motivate people to get vaccinated for good against Covid-19 is very important. 

“I am truly elated that the health workers who have already got vaccinated against Covid-19 are responding well to the vaccination too,” said Radhakrishnan. He said even if the beneficiaries get their first dose of vaccine, they are still required to maintain all Covid-19 safety measures like wearing mask and sanitising their hands and diligently come for their second dose of vaccination without missing it.

“It brings me great pride that SIMS Hospitals is part of this historic effort and has joined India’s biggest immunization drive against Covid-19 with ‘Covishield’ Vaccine,” said Ravi Pachamoothoo, Chairman, SRM Hospitals. He said that the SIMS Hospital has treated more than 3500 Covid patients in the past 10 months.

