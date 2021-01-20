STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The vision for healing humanity

Rajan Eye Care Hospital’s Covid Slum Relief Project, launched in June 2020 in association with  chennai Vision Charitable Trust, hopes to normalise community service

Published: 20th January 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: My father was an opthalmologist. He worked at a government hospital for almost three decades. During my days, as a student at the medical college, and my formative years of training, he often used to tell me not to start a private hospital and instead, work in a government hospital to serve those from impoverished backgrounds.

That’s when I decided to pursue my dream of starting my hospital while honouring his words,” says Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital (RECH). Ever since the hospital’s inception 25 years ago, he has been treading on a purposeful path to make eye care accessible, affordable and available to one and all.

“A per cent of my services, as a medical practitioner, is done free of cost for those from the margins. To be socially responsible is a quality I imbibed from my father and I hope to spread the school of thought — of giving back to the society, to more people,” he adds. Despite his years of yeoman service, it was the pandemic that presented him with opportunities to get out of his comfort zone, and provide essentials and relief material to those affected by the virus.

In June 2020, amid the lockdown, Dr Mohan along with RECH and Chennai Vision Charitable Trust flagged the Covid Slum Relief Project, a CSR initiative to benefit slum dwellers in and around the city. “Every year, we used to conduct eye camps in several slums. However, last year, it came to a halt due to the pandemic. During this period, through our liaison officers, we learned how the tenement residents were struggling to tide through. We began distributing 5 kg rice, 1 kg wheat, masks, sanitisers, bread packets, vegetables and sanitary pads to people in about 20-30 slums.

These were sponsored by donors from the Chennai Vision Charitable Trust, the community ophthalmology wing of RECH. Eventually, as the initiative gained momentum, we started receiving more funds, ” shares the eye surgeon. Besides rations and essentials for those living in slum tenements, RECH has made its relief efforts holistic by extending their help to frontline workers, autorickshaw drivers, 300 cameramen and their families, 250 persons from the transgender community, 300 members from the Thiruporur Drivers Association, among others.

Rice, wheat, bread and other essentials were given to Corporation and sanitary workers, Metro Water drivers, cleaners and staffs. “3M goggles, sanitisers, N95 mask, face shields were provided to more than 2,000 city police personnel. About 4,000 Nitrile gloves were given to Government Hospitals; masks, sanitisers were provided to Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital (RIOGH), ICH and corporation dispensaries. The aim is to touch and help every section of the society,” he details. The distribution is done via the liaison officers following a token management system.

“This way, we can keep a tab on our stock, ensure the essentials have reached everyone and can maintain all safety and distance protocols,” he shares. In the coming months, through the initiative, he hopes to reach 75,000 more families across 300 slums. “We want to plant the seed of trust, humanity and hope in people who are wading through rough waters by providing help. We will be expanding the initiative and are looking for more sponsors to make it a tangible process,” he notes.

With eye camps still under the dark, Dr Mohan hopes to reboot them by March-April 2021. “We have a line-up of projects among which Project Kanmani will focus on childhood blindness and taking care of refractive errors. With schools currently shut, the screening process for schoolchildren have been kept on hold and will begin once they reopen. We will be covering seven districts in Tamil Nadu and two districts in Andhra Pradesh,” he says.

Ask Dr Mohan what his takeaway from the CSR initiative has been and he reflects. “When we helped these families, I observed how they looked at us as gods and revered us. However, that shouldn’t be the case. To help another person during trying times is the most human behaviour and that should be normalised. That’s a social change I want to bring about,” he says.

Helping the needy
Through this initiative, Dr Mohan, along with his team, has been able to help over 25,000 families from 100 slums in the city including Badrikari, Gangai Karai Puram, Dharmapuram, Giriappa Road, Ventuvangeni North & East, MK Radha Nagar, TP Chatram, Naduvankarai and SS Puram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp