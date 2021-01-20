STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, couple die in separate road accidents

A 23-year-old employee of an IT company in Adyar was run over by a water tanker near Madhavaram bus terminus on Monday night. 

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI; A 23-year-old employee of an IT company in Adyar was run over by a water tanker near Madhavaram bus terminus on Monday night. According to Madhavaram traffic investigation police, Hemavarshini, the victim, was returning home from work on her two-wheeler.

Around 10 pm, when she was crossing the terminus, the tanker hit her bike from behind. In the impact, she lost control and fell on the road and was run over by the lorry. On information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Stanley GH for postmortem. A case was registered and the lorry was seized. A manhunt has been launched for the absconding driver.

Couple killed
In another accident, Srinivasan (48) and his wife Aadhilakshmi (43) of Maraimalai Nagar died after the bike in which they were travelling was knocked down by an unknown vehicle in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the couple visited their relatives in Padalam near Madurantakam and were returning home on Tuesday morning.

“At around 7 am when they were on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Mamandur, the accident took place,” said a police officer. Passersby rushed the couple to the Chengalpattu GH, where they were declared dead on arrival. A case was registered and investigation is on.

