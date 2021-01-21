STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fortis Malar saves 70-year-old Covid patient

According to a statement from the hospital, the patient also had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes, and hypertension. 

Published: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Saraswathy was admitted to the ICU with high fever and breathlessness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital performed a challenging multiple fragment surgery on the elbow of a 70-year-old woman, who also tested positive for Covid-19 with multiple co-morbidities. According to a statement from the hospital, the patient also had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes, and hypertension. 

“The patient suffered a fractured elbow after a fall and was immediately rushed to the hospital,” it said. 
The surgical team was led by Nandkumar Sundaram, chief of trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, Fortis Malar. Nandkumar said,

“Mrs Saraswathy was rushed to the hospital’s ICU with high fever and extreme breathlessness and put on high-pressure support in order to sustain normal breathing.” He said that it took three weeks of intensive care to get her fit in order to undergo the complicated multiple fragment surgery. 

“The most common complication one sees with this kind of a shattered elbow is joint stiffness and our aim is to attain full mobility and healing of the fracture without any neurovascular complications,” he added. Taking the Covid situation into consideration, the patient was carefully placed in a facedown position and the ulna bone was divided and reflected back with the muscle to expose the elbow joint from the back without damaging the nerves and vessels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp