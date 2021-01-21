‘Koyambedu flyover to be completed by February’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One cannot be travelling through the stretch between CMBT at Koyambedu and Thirumangalam junction in the city, and not complain about the bumpy and slow ride. The dilapidated road, the continuous honks by motorists, and the flyover that is under construction, add to the misery.

The flyover that is being constructed at `93.5 crore, has failed to meet its December deadline. The Highways department is now planning to complete the work by February this year, said a State Highway Department official. They said that the heavy rains in December, and the unseasonal showers in January has put a brake on the work.

“Earlier we had direct access to Kaliamman Road from the junction. Now, we have to travel further and then take a U-turn,” said Vivek, a resident of Chinmaya Nagar. He added that motorists going to Avadi, Anna Nagar, Padi and Arumbakkam suffer the most.

The Highway official said that the department understood the plight of the residents and is keen to finish the work at the earliest. The official said that the biggest issue now was to lay the ramp, which is being delayed because the soil is still wet. Another challenge is to negotiate the busy traffic. “The work starts around midnight and gets completed by 4 am, when there is scarce traffic. We will try to finish the work by the end of this month,” said the official.