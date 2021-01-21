Rela hospital to vaccinate 1K healthcare workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rela Hospital, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital at Chromepet will be vaccinating 1,100 healthcare workers for Covid-19 in a week’s time. The hospital launched the vaccination drive with Covishield vaccines on Wednesday.

J Radhakrishnan, health secretary, and Mohamed Rela, Chairman and MD of Rela Hospital, formally launched the vaccination drive at the hospital.

“The recipients can register themselves online and get vaccinated using their government identity cards,” said a statement from the hospital. Rela said, “The second wave of Covid-19, which is affecting the countries in Europe currently can be prevented in India only through vaccination.” The hospital said it would also provide vaccinations to healthcare workers from neighbouring hospitals.