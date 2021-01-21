STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rela hospital to vaccinate 1K healthcare workers

Rela Hospital, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital at Chromepet will be vaccinating 1,100 healthcare workers for Covid-19 in a week’s time.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary inaugurating the vaccination drive at Rela Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rela Hospital, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital at Chromepet will be vaccinating 1,100 healthcare workers for Covid-19 in a week’s time. The hospital launched the vaccination drive with Covishield vaccines on Wednesday. 

J Radhakrishnan, health secretary, and Mohamed Rela, Chairman and MD of Rela Hospital, formally launched the vaccination drive at the hospital. 

“The recipients can register themselves online and get vaccinated using their government identity cards,” said a statement from the hospital. Rela said, “The second wave of Covid-19, which is affecting the countries in Europe currently can be prevented in India only through vaccination.” The hospital said it would also provide vaccinations to healthcare workers from neighbouring hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare workers COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp