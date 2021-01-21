STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Residents urge govt to complete Tambaram Eastern Bypass project

Now, since all vehicles pass through Perungalathur, traffic jams are inevitable,” said E Varathan, a resident of Madipakkam.

Published: 21st January 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of South Chennai haved urged the government to complete the Tambaram Eastern Bypass project which proposes to connect Rajakilpakkam with Peerkankaranai on the GST Road. The project has been pending for over a decade now. 

“The project once complete will ease traffic in Perungalathur and reduce travel time to Southern districts. Also, it is a boon for those living in South Chennai including Velachery, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar among others, as they can directly reach the bypass by taking a right from Medavakkam. Now, since all vehicles pass through Perungalathur, traffic jams are inevitable,” said E Varathan, a resident of Madipakkam.

The bypass for Tambaram was proposed in the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s (CMDA) first master plan 1979 to help vehicles from outside the city avoid railway line and Irumbuliyur Junction, which was infamous for accidents then.  The State government sanctioned `1 crore as a token amount for land acquisition in 2004 for the 9.3-km road that runs from Peerkankaranai on the GST Road to Rajakilpakkam on the Velachery-Tambaram Road. 

However, tackling the encroachments and issues in land acquisition have inordinately delayed the project.
“Recently, during Pongal, there was severe traffic jams near Perungalathur all throughout the day. Perungalathur and Tambaram are usually very crowded during the festivals,” said R Krishna of East Tambaram.

The bypass road passes through Madambakkam, Mappedu, Agaramthen, Thiruvanchery and Nerkundram villages. The first phase of the project was completed in 2014, where the 20-feet stretch between Selaiyur and Mappedu was widened into a 150-feet wide six-lane highway at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Second phase is being undertaken now.

When contacted, an official said land acquisition is still under process at Rajakilpakkam, Madambakkam and Perungalathur villages. The road work in Puthur and Nerkundram villages is in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Tambaram Eastern Bypass
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp