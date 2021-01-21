SIMA hosts digital diabetes conclave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: South India MICE Association (SIMA) is organising a Digital Diabetes Conclave on Zoom platform, in collaboration with USV, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, and supported by Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, on Sunday from 11 am to 12.30 noon.

The theme of the digital conclave is ‘Living Longer with Diabetes’. The Zoom platform is expected to reach out to more than 10,000 people who are diabetic through various social media such as Facebook, Youtube, and LinkedIn.

A top panel of diabetologists from India, consisting of V Mohan from Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai, Ambrish Mithal from Max hospital, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, and Mala Dharmalingam from Ramiah Medical College, Bengaluru, will be addressing the various aspects of diabetes care during the conclave.

The public are welcomed to watch the discussions on various online platforms such as Facebook, Youtube, LinkedIn with the links accessible through www.thesima.in, a release said.

