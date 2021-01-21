Talks on data science and AI at IIT-M

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of an event organised by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), three specialists will be delivering online talks on AI and data science. The Centre has awarded its mentoring fellowship to three world-renowned researchers for their valuable contributions to the domains.

The fellows will engage in long-term collaborations with the Centre by inspiring, mentoring, and initiating meaningful partnerships. As part of the fellowship, the centre is holding a series of events, interacting with them on topical issues in the two subjects. A “fireside chat” with Srinivasan Parthasarathy on the topic ‘AI Ethics: Separating Perception from Truth’ has been scheduled for Thursday.

Registrations can be done at tinyurl.com/dsai-ethics-chat. RBCDSAI was founded in August 2017 with a vision to expand and further research, education, and outreach activities in the areas of data science and AI. Other speakers include Sriraam Natarajan, director, Centre for Machine Learning, The University of Texas at Dallas, and Krithi Ramamritham, a researcher.