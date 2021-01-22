STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Biomedical waste dumped near Chennai's Thiruneermalai Lake not removed even after a week

An activist, Pughalvendhan V, said that the spot where the waste has been dumped is hardly a kilometre away from the panchayat office but it has not met the eye of officials

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Biomedical waste dumped alongside the Thiruneermalai Lake (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Biomedical waste and expired medicines dumped almost a week ago along the bunds of the Thiruneermalai Lake in a Chennai suburb have still not been removed by officials despite repeated complaints.

In recent times, disposing of biomedical waste in the open is being reported often in the suburbs of Chennai, posing much worry among residents as the medicines and syringes could be used by quacks or
cause health issues to animals nibbling at the garbage.

Activist Pughalvendhan V, who spotted the biomedical waste on Monday, raised a complaint to the Chief Minister's Cell and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on the same day.

"I received a reply saying the issue has been transferred to the Thiruneermalai Panchayat and they would rectify it. But they have not done anything," said Pughalvendhan.

He alleged that the panchayat themselves were disposing of the waste along the service road there, near the lake. "The local people here say they spot panchayat trucks that dispose of waste here," he added.

The Thiruneermalai Lake is one of the major sources of water for farmers living in the panchayat.

Residents say the lake has been severely polluted already due to effluent discharge from nearby chemical factories and now such dumping of medical waste will not help the restoration work.

Most of the waste found in the lake were expired medicine, tonics and tablets.

Pughalvendhan said that the spot where the waste has been dumped is hardly a kilometre away from the panchayat office but it has not met the eye of officials.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, officials in the panchayat said they had not received directions from the TNPCB yet and would act soon on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Thiruneermalai lake Biomedical waste
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp