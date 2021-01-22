Jharkhand education minister to be discharged soon from Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jagarnath Mahto, Education Minister, Jharkhand, who was airlifted to MGM Healthcare Hospital after his condition deteriorated due to a Covid-19-induced lung infection here, successfully underwent a bilateral lung transplant and is likely to be discharged soon.

The 54-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus, was airlifted to Chennai for advanced medical care on ECMO on October 19 after fibrosis caused by Covid-19 severely damaged his lungs. His oxygen saturation was low, a press release from the hospital said. The minister also had comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease. He underwent a tracheostomy on October 28.