Power cut in parts of Chennai on January 25, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Monday (January 25). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows:

Thirumudivakkam area: Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate, Pazhanthandalam, Erumaiyur, Somangalam, Varadharajapuram, Poonthandalam, Keluthipettai, Nanthambakkam, Kundrathur bazaar, Vazhuthalampedu and above surrounding areas.