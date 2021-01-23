Doctors at RGGGH save teenager’s life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital saved the life of a 17-year-old boy from a village in Erode, by performing an endovascular abdominal aortic stenting and visceral vessel bypass, on him.

The surgery, which would have cost approximately Rs 5 lakh, was performed pro bono, by a team headed by professor Dr Sritharan, under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

According to a release, the boy was diagnosed with abdominal aortic aneurysm, a condition of enlargement of the main blood vessel, in impending rupture stage. The doctors had resected and patched up the aneurysm, and the boy was discharged. However, he lost the track of follow ups during the pandemic and later presented with an inflammation in the operated site.