STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Corpn seals unauthorised buildings, issues notice

“The owners can demolish the structures by themselves once the notices are issued. If they don’t in a stipulated time, the civic body will demolish it,” an official said. 

Published: 24th January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation staff sealing an unauthorised building in the city | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Saturday sealed many unauthorised buildings and constructions across the city and also issued notices to owners. Buildings which were sealed include individual houses, office complexes and private halls. 

This drive comes in the wake of the civic body assuring the Madras High Court last month that appropriate action will be taken against illegal constructions in the city.  A PIL had sought action on 5,674 unauthorised constructions. “The owners can demolish the structures by themselves once the notices are issued. If they don’t in a stipulated time, the civic body will demolish it,” an official said. 

A dozen structures were sealed in zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur) in roads such as the West Mada St, Sadayankuppam Pettai, Veeraraghavan Street and Kamaraj Nagar, among other areas. “Most of these structure were houses,” said officials. Many structures in Zone 4 (Tondiarpet), Zone 5 (Royapuram) and Zone 6 (Thiruvika Nagar) were also given notices. Officials said that they also issued notices to the houses which had their premises encroaching on walkways, platforms and roads. 

“The notices were served under sections 56 & 57 (2A) of Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. Under this, the premises will be locked and sealed until the unauthorised portion of the building is removed or till the order is revoked,” the official said, adding that once the notices have been issued, the owner has no right to use the premises in any manner or tamper with the seal of the corporation. Officials said that the encroachment removal drive will continue in full swing in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp