Corpn seals unauthorised buildings, issues notice

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Saturday sealed many unauthorised buildings and constructions across the city and also issued notices to owners. Buildings which were sealed include individual houses, office complexes and private halls.

This drive comes in the wake of the civic body assuring the Madras High Court last month that appropriate action will be taken against illegal constructions in the city. A PIL had sought action on 5,674 unauthorised constructions. “The owners can demolish the structures by themselves once the notices are issued. If they don’t in a stipulated time, the civic body will demolish it,” an official said.

A dozen structures were sealed in zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur) in roads such as the West Mada St, Sadayankuppam Pettai, Veeraraghavan Street and Kamaraj Nagar, among other areas. “Most of these structure were houses,” said officials. Many structures in Zone 4 (Tondiarpet), Zone 5 (Royapuram) and Zone 6 (Thiruvika Nagar) were also given notices. Officials said that they also issued notices to the houses which had their premises encroaching on walkways, platforms and roads.

“The notices were served under sections 56 & 57 (2A) of Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. Under this, the premises will be locked and sealed until the unauthorised portion of the building is removed or till the order is revoked,” the official said, adding that once the notices have been issued, the owner has no right to use the premises in any manner or tamper with the seal of the corporation. Officials said that the encroachment removal drive will continue in full swing in the coming days.