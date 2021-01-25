Chennai records zero Covid-19 deaths for the first time in last ten months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in the last ten months, Chennai has recorded zero Covid-19 deaths.

So far, 4085 people have died of Covid while 1693 are undergoing treatment, which is less than one percent of the total 2,30,195.

Only two out of fifteen Chennai Corporation zones now have a positive Covid-19 case growth rate. This means, only in these two zones the daily active cases are higher than the number of discharges.

Zone 10 (Kodambakkam) has 1.1 percent of case growth while Zone 9 (Teynampet) has 2.6 percent of case growth.

Chennai overall has a negative case growth of 3.2 percent while Zone 2 (Manali) has the least of a negative case growth of 41.7 percent.

The test positivity rate in the city is now at 1.4 percent, which is much lesser than the five percent benchmark, which according to experts indicate that the spread has been contained well.