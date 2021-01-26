STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Superpristine launches Yuzol cleaning products

According to a statement issued by the company, the range of products include liquid detergent, floor cleaner, glass cleaner, dishwash gel, de-scaler powder and handwash.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:45 AM

(From L-R) Superpristine India Pvt Ltd. Regional Manager SS Sathiyaa Narayanaa, Superpristine Director R Anantharaman, Delhi Financial Corpn - Principal Secretary to Govt (Urban Devpt, Labour & Employ

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Superpristine India, a Chennai-based company, on Monday launched a range of cleaning products Yuzol - which have been introduced with an aim of introducing effective and affordable cleaning products in the market.

The company has projected a turnover of over `50 crore by March 2022 and targets the mid-segment of the market.G Ragav, the CEO of the company said, "The Yuzo range of cleaning products promise superior quality products affordable. 
“We can confidently say that they are on par with the best in the market.”

The company added that its future plans include expanding the range of products and to introduce personal care products such as body wash, unisex shampoo, in addition to toilet cleaners and car interior fragrances.

