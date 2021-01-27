Let’s face it!

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: They say the face is the index of the mind. And with the lengthening of years and deepening of our experiences, the face tells different stories of our life, which as we know it is not without snippets of worry, anxiety and sadness. The journey through these phases ages our face too — drooping eyes, wrinkled skin, sagging of muscles...

But we are no Benjamin Button that our physical age would reverse our biological appearance. We are mere mortals looking for an escape and trying to stay young (and not just in heart). So while Botox, facial fillers, and other cosmetic surgeries may be the popular options to upswell our vanity wants, Mansi Gulati, a facial yoga therapist with SARVA, assures us that tender alternatives are available.

Face yoga, she says, is an effective therapy that strengthens specific muscle groups to keep the skin firm. “Unlike regular workouts, face yoga works internally. Instead of experimental and expenditure- oriented process, I suggest face yoga, which is considered as a natural therapy to keep you looking young.

It isn’t merely about appearance but maintaining and exercising facial muscles that are significant to your self-image and thereby make you more confident,” says Mansi, who has two decades of experience in yoga, including a decade of specialisation in face yoga.

“Not many are aware of facial yoga. I try to talk about it in various platforms, social media and discussions,” says Mansi, suggesting a series of easy asanas to tone jaw, mouth, eyes, forehead and neck muscles.

PUPPET FACE

Smoothens and tightens the labial fold lines in the nose area of the face. The exercise builds muscle fibre in the cheek area and this, in turn, tends to lift up the labial fold lines along the nose.

STEPS

Sit comfortably and look straight. Place your index fingers at the end of the nose folds, put pressure

upwards using index fingers, breath slowly and simultaneously open your mouth and smile.

Do for 10-15 seconds. Gradually increase the duration with practice.

JAW STRETCH

By tightening your jawline with this neckfirming exercise, you can prevent fine lines, trim up any unwanted fat in the jaw, and firm up the double chin.

STEPS

Pucker your lips to one side until you feel a stretch in your cheek.

Turn your head to that side and lift up at a 45 degrees angle. Hold for three seconds to feel the stretch in your neck.

Repeat once, and, then, switch to the other side.

SMOOTHEN THE BROW

This exercise uses acupressure to remove tension at key points in your forehead. With consistent practise, this relaxing movement wil help prevent wrinkles and smoothen any persistent forehead lines.

STEPS

Make two fists and place them on your forehead

Apply pressure using your middle and index finger knuckles.

Maintain pressure as you slowly slide your fists to either side.

End at your temples, gently applying more pressure.

Repeat four times.

‘V’ POSE

It enhances concentration, relieves you of migraine and improves eyesight.

STEPS

Place both the index and middle fingers at the edge of both the eyebrows.

Put the pressure downwards using both the index and middle fingers and look upwards.

Do for 10-15 seconds. Gradually increase the duration with practice.

CHEEK PLUMPER

Regular exercise removes and reduces wrinkles.

STEPS

Close your lips tightly.

Suck your cheeks in, forming fish lips with your mouth.

Hold this position for up to 10 seconds.

Repeat five times.

QUICK TIP

Squeeze your face and hold it for 10 seconds, keeping the breath noral, and release. No matter how much tension you hold in your face and neck, facial yoga teaches you to become more aware of

the tensed muscles, so you can relax them within a few seconds and feel the lightness.

Benefits of facial yoga

It’s all-natural: There are plenty of organic and inorganic products to maintain a youthful look, and people often get confused about choosing either of these products suitable for their skin tone due

to the lack of awareness. Facial yoga is as natural as it gets. It takes times but you will get the

results, naturally, with a few simple exercises.

Reduces wrinkles: Some wrinkles come with age. In today’s world, both personal and professional lifestyle can make one’s life stressful and that can result in wrinkle formation. Facial yoga works in preventing wrinkle formation for the age group of 20 to 30 and it gradually reduces the problem in the elders.

Reduces fat: Piling up of fat around the cheeks is common. It often results in plumpness and double chin respectively. Similar to our body exercises, the practice of facial yoga exercises burns out the fat,

resulting in firm muscles.