STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

VK Singh hails Punjab association in Chennai

Stating that he had been to Chennai often but didn’t know if the Punjab Association made a name for itself, the minister said that the nation is currently passing through a difficult stage.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State Gen (retd) VK Singh being felicitated in Chennai. (Photo | Express)

Minister of State Gen (retd) VK Singh being felicitated in Chennai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: People of Punjab are known to be hardworking and magnanimous, and it is good that they have brought this culture to Chennai and shared their success with this great city, said General VK Singh (Retd), Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

Addressing over 300 members of the Punjab Association at an event marking the 84th year of the association at Anna Adarsh College for Women, Singh said that he is positive that Tamil Nadu, being a manufacturing hub, will spearhead progress and make a great difference to India’s future. Stating that he had been to Chennai often but didn’t know if the Punjab Association made a name for itself, the minister said that the nation is currently passing through a difficult stage.

“The worst is probably over. I feel that our resilience and our in-built immunity has ensured that the pandemic has not affected us as much as other countries,” he said. Vikram Aggarwal, president of the association gave a short presentation on the work done for over eight decades.

In Chennai, the association runs five schools and a college. The association also runs several primary health centres, a boys’ hostel, a home for the old and destitute, and several vocational training centres for tailoring, typing and photography, including running a working women’s hostel.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank celebrates R-Day
Chennai: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank celebrated the 72nd Republic Day at their head office in Thoothukudi, with MD and CEO KV Rama Moorthy hoisting the national flag, according to a release from the bank on Tuesday. The bank’s vice-president, general managers, deputy general managers, assistant general managers and chief managers from the head office and nearby branches participated in the celebrations, according to the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai VK Singh Punjab
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp