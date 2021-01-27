VK Singh hails Punjab association in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: People of Punjab are known to be hardworking and magnanimous, and it is good that they have brought this culture to Chennai and shared their success with this great city, said General VK Singh (Retd), Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

Addressing over 300 members of the Punjab Association at an event marking the 84th year of the association at Anna Adarsh College for Women, Singh said that he is positive that Tamil Nadu, being a manufacturing hub, will spearhead progress and make a great difference to India’s future. Stating that he had been to Chennai often but didn’t know if the Punjab Association made a name for itself, the minister said that the nation is currently passing through a difficult stage.

“The worst is probably over. I feel that our resilience and our in-built immunity has ensured that the pandemic has not affected us as much as other countries,” he said. Vikram Aggarwal, president of the association gave a short presentation on the work done for over eight decades.

In Chennai, the association runs five schools and a college. The association also runs several primary health centres, a boys’ hostel, a home for the old and destitute, and several vocational training centres for tailoring, typing and photography, including running a working women’s hostel.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank celebrates R-Day

Chennai: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank celebrated the 72nd Republic Day at their head office in Thoothukudi, with MD and CEO KV Rama Moorthy hoisting the national flag, according to a release from the bank on Tuesday. The bank’s vice-president, general managers, deputy general managers, assistant general managers and chief managers from the head office and nearby branches participated in the celebrations, according to the release.