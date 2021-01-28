STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras Waste Exchange to be up and running by end of February

Those waiting to buy or sell waste through the Madras Waste Exchange portal, may have to wait until the end of February, according to Corporation officials.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

waste management

For representational purposes (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those waiting to buy or sell waste through the Madras Waste Exchange portal, may have to wait until the end of February, according to Corporation officials. Said to be country’s first online waste exchange portal, the pilot project was launched in December 2019.

However, with Covid taking up most of Corporation’s resources over the last several months, operation and maintenance of the website and mobile application have become difficult, said officials. “The site is still live because we don’t want to lose the momentum we gained after the launch, but we have not been able to process orders in the past months due to Covid,” said a Smart City Project Official.

For now, new registrations are not accepted and those who had registered earlier will be able to login although they won’t be able to place orders. Instead, they are informed of the temporary inconvenience and encouraged to contact buyers or sellers directly.

“However, during the last month, a team has been put in place and we have already resumed work to ready the platform. We will be able to resume operation by the end of February,” the official added. The portal was designed in line with the civic body’s larger aim to reduce the quantum of waste that lands up at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur Dumpyards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Waste Exchange
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp