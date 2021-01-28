Want to cook a fireless feast?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are someone who had the chance to hone your culinary skills and prepare decadent meals during the lockdown, or simply someone who loves the art of cooking, here’s your chance to shine.

Savera Hotel in association with Indian Oil will be playing host to a sustainable cooking competition, promoting the need to conserve fuel. “No fire should be used to prepare these dishes, and this means no use of oven too. However, mixer grinders are allowed,” says Sujata Mundhra of Savera.

This year, besides the conventional on-spot cooking, the annual event will also be taking the virtual route to provide a platform for people who prefer cooking from the safety and comfort of their homes. “Those who opt for the virtual category can prepare the dishes, shoot a twominute video (per dish) and submit it to us by February 3.

For the physical cooking competition, all safety and sanitation SOPs will be followed,” she assures. The participants will be divided into two categories — professionals and non-professionals and two sub-categories — virtual and on spot, and will be judged accordingly.

“Besides this, there are four sub-categories including salad, beverage, main course and dessert. The participants can choose to prepare dishes in one or more courses. For the offline event, the time will be allocated to the participants based on the number of categories they choose,” she explains.

Confectionery items such as bread, biscuits, cornflakes; dairy products including paneer, milk, ghee, cheese, butter; all kinds of nuts and dry fruits; fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, bottled sauces, canned products, grains like sprouts and poha, sweeteners like sugar, jaggery and honey, and all spices are allowed.

“Extra points will be given to participants who use less canned and bottled products. Extra points will also be given based on innovation and presentation. The participants have to bring their own ingredients,” she shares. The registration for onspot cooking will begin at 8 am on February 7 at Savera Hotel.

The competition will be flagged off at 9 am. “Participants will have to pre-register (for on-spot cooking) by February 5 so that we can ensure all the stations and protocols are set in place, based on the number of participants,” she informs.

REGISTER NOW

The online competition will be judged by chef Chandri Bhat. The offline event will be judged by nutritionist R Prabha along with the head chef and sous chef of the hotel. There is no age bar for the competition. Registration is free. For details, call: 9710947355/9841288631