STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Delay in culvert construction prolongs motorists’ ordeal

As much as Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned by the Highways Department over a year ago for the culvert work to avoid flooding.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles taking the narrow pathway by the side of the culvert construction work underway near Kaiveli junction | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delay in completion of culvert construction work has worsened traffic at Kaiveli junction in Madipakkam. This, coupled with the pending completion of Vijayanagar flyover work, has made commute from Velachery to Pallikaranai chaotic during peak hours.

As much as Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned by the Highways Department over a year ago for the culvert work to avoid flooding. The culvert ensures excess rain water from Madipakkam streets enter Pallikaranai marshland.

The work is being undertaken along the 40-metre stretch connecting Madipakkam and Pallikaranai. The work is being carried out in four phases, and currently the third phase of work between Velachery and Pallikaranai is going on.

“As the culverts being constructed are cell box type running two metres wide, the trenches are very huge. This is choking traffic during peak hours. There is no alternate route too. It takes at least 40 minutes during peak hours to cross the stretch,” said Sree Venkatesh, a resident of Madipakkam. 

Also, due to the ongoing bridge work at Velachery, the condition has become worse. “During peak hours, traffic extends till the bridge. The rubble and dust from the construction works have only added to our woes.

If both the projects (Velachery bridge work and the culvert work) had been finished according to the deadline, they wouldn’t have overlapped creating a bigger issue,” said R Gokul, a resident of Adambakkam. Motorists also point out that warning signs have been missing along the stretch. They say the trenches are very deep and pose a potential risk of accidents. Also, the main road has been reporting frequent accidents.

When contacted, a Highways Department official said the work would be completed in a couple of weeks. “The delay was due to the Covid pandemic. Work is remaining along only nine kilometres. It will be finished soon, and road relaying works will be undertaken,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayanagar flyover
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp