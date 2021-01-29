Delay in culvert construction prolongs motorists’ ordeal

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delay in completion of culvert construction work has worsened traffic at Kaiveli junction in Madipakkam. This, coupled with the pending completion of Vijayanagar flyover work, has made commute from Velachery to Pallikaranai chaotic during peak hours.

As much as Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned by the Highways Department over a year ago for the culvert work to avoid flooding. The culvert ensures excess rain water from Madipakkam streets enter Pallikaranai marshland.

The work is being undertaken along the 40-metre stretch connecting Madipakkam and Pallikaranai. The work is being carried out in four phases, and currently the third phase of work between Velachery and Pallikaranai is going on.

“As the culverts being constructed are cell box type running two metres wide, the trenches are very huge. This is choking traffic during peak hours. There is no alternate route too. It takes at least 40 minutes during peak hours to cross the stretch,” said Sree Venkatesh, a resident of Madipakkam.

Also, due to the ongoing bridge work at Velachery, the condition has become worse. “During peak hours, traffic extends till the bridge. The rubble and dust from the construction works have only added to our woes.

If both the projects (Velachery bridge work and the culvert work) had been finished according to the deadline, they wouldn’t have overlapped creating a bigger issue,” said R Gokul, a resident of Adambakkam. Motorists also point out that warning signs have been missing along the stretch. They say the trenches are very deep and pose a potential risk of accidents. Also, the main road has been reporting frequent accidents.

When contacted, a Highways Department official said the work would be completed in a couple of weeks. “The delay was due to the Covid pandemic. Work is remaining along only nine kilometres. It will be finished soon, and road relaying works will be undertaken,” he said.