Notice to Animal Husbandry Dept over death of dog due to ‘wrong drug’

The issue pertains to a petition moved by an advocate, M Sumathi of Thiruttani, stating that her healthy dog died as it was administered wrong drugs.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has directed the State Animal Husbandry Department to file a detailed report on the death of a German Shepherd dog due to alleged wrongful administration of a drug. The issue pertains to a petition moved by an advocate, M Sumathi of Thiruttani, stating that her healthy dog died as it was administered wrong drugs.

According to the petitioner, on July 20, 2020, she took her dog to the doctor as she noticed a small variation in the colour of the animal’s excreta. “On the advice of Kadambathur veterinary doctor Jaya Sree Rani, a medicine named Ciphroflaxin was administered intravenously to the dog by a non-governmental staff of her... immediately, the dog suffered seizure and went into a coma,” she claimed.

Ever since the injection, the dog was constantly under the medication and was again taken to Vepery Government Hospital. However, it was unable to recover from the seizure, said the petition. During one of the diagnoses at the veterinary hospital, it was found that the dog suffered kidney failure due to the administration of the injection.

After a few months of medication, the dog died in December. During the diagnosis, it was found that the injection shouldn’t have been administered to the dog. The petitioner stated that she complained to the police officials, but, no action was initiated. She sought the intervention of the court in taking action against the authorities.

Justice Abdul Qudhose, admitting the plea, directed the authorities of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Vepery hospital to respond to the petition. The court has ordered notices to the Department directing it to file a report by February 1.

