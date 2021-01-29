TN challenges Madras High Court order on Veda Nilayam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Challenging the single-judge interim order of the Madras High Court that restrained Veda Nilayam — the residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — from being opened to the public, the State government on Wednesday evening made an urgent mention before the first bench to move an appeal against the order. The petition is expected to be heard on Friday.

On Wednesday, passing the interim orders on separate pleas moved by Jayalalithaa’s heirs J Deepa and J Deepak challenging the acquisition of the Poes Garden residence to convert it into a memorial, Justice N Seshasayee had said, “Once the function is over, the district collector or an official who has custody of the keys of the entire premises shall hand over the same to the registrar general of this court, since the valuable movables of Jayalalithaa, to which the petitioners are now heirs, must be valued.”

The court also added that the memorial will not be thrown open to the public without the leave of the Madras High Court. Reserving adjudication on the primary challenge to February 24, Justice Seshasayee said no flex banners or obstructive hoardings shall be placed, and directed the city police commissioner to ensure no undue inconvenience is caused to those who live in the locality.

Soon after the order was pronounced by the single judge, the State made an urgent mention to challenge it before the first bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee for filing an appeal against the order. However the first bench, in the virtual hearing, said the function can go on and the case will be taken up on Friday.